Thursday, June 18, 2026 | 01:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RateGain partners with Cinko to strengthen its Enterprise Connectivity platform

RateGain partners with Cinko to strengthen its Enterprise Connectivity platform

Last Updated : Jun 18 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

RateGain Travel Technologies announced that it has signed Cinko, a last-minute hotel booking app developed by Remwes, LLC, as a new demand partner through its Enterprise Connectivity platform.

The engagement will enable Cinko to connect with RateGain's global hotel supply ecosystem through scalable and reliable integrations, expanding its access to hotel inventory and supporting the growth of its same-day booking proposition.

Cinko's product TONIGHT is designed to connect travelers seeking same-day hotel stays with properties that have last-minute inventory available. For hotel partners connected to RateGain, the addition of Cinko will provide another channel to reach high-intent travelers closer to the time of stay and create more opportunities to monetize time-sensitive inventory.

 

RateGain's Enterprise Connectivity platform powers real-time connectivity between hotel suppliers and travel demand partners (GDS and OTA), enabling the exchange of ARI and reservation data through scalable and reliable integrations. The platform helps travel businesses expand distribution, improve inventory access, and accelerate partner onboarding.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

JBM Ecolife secures Rs 750 cr strategic investment from MO Alternates

JBM Ecolife secures Rs 750 cr strategic investment from MO Alternates

Taj GVK Hotels to exit Nifty India Corporate Group Index - Tata Group

Taj GVK Hotels to exit Nifty India Corporate Group Index - Tata Group

NSE Indices launches Nifty Sugar & Ethanol, Nifty Small Finance Banks & MFIs indices

NSE Indices launches Nifty Sugar & Ethanol, Nifty Small Finance Banks & MFIs indices

New India Assurance Company Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

New India Assurance Company Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

India and UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement to enter into force on 15th July 2026

India and UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement to enter into force on 15th July 2026

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySaving Tax vs Making InvestmentGold-Silver Rate TodayNSE IPOVaibhav Sooryavanshi RowOld vs New Tax RegimesSweden's Good Behaviour LawTechnology NewsPersonal Finance