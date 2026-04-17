RateGain partners with MIAT Mongolian Airlines

RateGain Travel Technologies announced that MIAT Mongolian Airlines, the national lag carrier of Mongolia, has selected AirGain, RateGain's pricing intelligence platform for airlines, to enhance its rate shopping and competitive pricing capabilities.

Founded in 1956, MIAT Mongolian Airlines operates a growing network connecting Mongolia with key destinations across Asia and Europe. As the airline expands in an increasingly competitive market, access to timely and accurate market intelligence is essential for smarter pricing decisions. Through this partnership, MIAT will leverage AirGain to track competitive fares across both direct and indirect channels, enabling faster, data-driven pricing decisions across its network.

As part of this collaboration, MIAT will bene it from AirGain's AI-powered Route Performance Digest, which delivers daily automated route-level insights to detect pricing gaps and performance shifts. By surfacing actionable intelligence in a clear, structured format, the Digest helps revenue teams quickly identify where intervention is needed. These capabilities streamline how teams' access and act on market insights, enabling quicker and more con ident pricing decisions.

Operating in a dynamic and price-sensitive market, MIAT aims to remain competitive while protecting pro itability and ensuring consistent pricing across channels. With AirGain's high-frequency rate shopping and intuitive analytics, the airline can track fare movements, detect market shifts early, and respond swiftly through a single interface. This real time visibility is powered by competitive intelligence across 300+ airlines, 170+ OTAs, and 50+ meta-search platforms, supported by enterprise-grade reliability and 99.95% uptime.