Rategain Travel Technologies consolidated net profit rises 27.70% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 174.48% to Rs 715.55 crore

Net profit of Rategain Travel Technologies rose 27.70% to Rs 69.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 174.48% to Rs 715.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 260.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.96% to Rs 194.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 208.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 69.37% to Rs 1823.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1076.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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