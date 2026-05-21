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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rategain Travel Technologies consolidated net profit rises 27.70% in the March 2026 quarter

Rategain Travel Technologies consolidated net profit rises 27.70% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

Sales rise 174.48% to Rs 715.55 crore

Net profit of Rategain Travel Technologies rose 27.70% to Rs 69.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 174.48% to Rs 715.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 260.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.96% to Rs 194.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 208.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 69.37% to Rs 1823.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1076.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales715.55260.69 174 1823.551076.67 69 OPM %20.5523.24 -18.5121.55 - PBDT131.1780.74 62 367.29307.16 20 PBT96.1872.36 33 286.58272.23 5 NP69.9954.81 28 194.39208.93 -7

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

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