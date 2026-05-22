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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Sheela Foam Ltd, Honasa Consumer Ltd, Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd and Elecon Engineering Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 May 2026.

Sheela Foam Ltd, Honasa Consumer Ltd, Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd and Elecon Engineering Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 May 2026.

Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd spiked 9.31% to Rs 713.2 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59613 shares in the past one month.

 

Sheela Foam Ltd surged 8.76% to Rs 647.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27917 shares in the past one month.

Honasa Consumer Ltd soared 7.54% to Rs 387.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66179 shares in the past one month.

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Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd added 6.08% to Rs 1109.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15832 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12740 shares in the past one month.

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd advanced 6.01% to Rs 534.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72370 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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