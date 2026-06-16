RateGain Travel Technologies rises on strategic partnership with Duetto

RateGain Travel Technologies gained 2.85% to Rs 847.40 after the company announced a strategic partnership with Duetto, a leading provider of revenue and profit software for the hospitality industry.

Under the collaboration, RateGains AI-powered channel manager will integrate with Duettos Revenue & Profit Operating System (RP-OS), enabling hoteliers to automate real-time rate updates across distribution channels using advanced forecasting and pricing optimization capabilities. The integration will also provide granular restriction controls, helping hotels improve operational efficiency and revenue management.

As part of the agreement, RateGain has been designated as a Preferred Partner of Duetto. The company stated that it offers the most comprehensive and feature-rich channel manager integration available on Duettos platform, a distinction currently unmatched by other channel management providers.

RateGains channel manager enables hotels to manage online distribution across more than 400 demand partners. Powered by Agentic ARI, the platform uses intelligent rate and inventory logic to prioritise updates based on booking urgency and commercial impact, helping hotels maximize revenue, improve operational reliability, and respond faster to market changes.

Duettos RP-OS platform helps hotels, casinos, and resorts make more informed commercial decisions through intelligent pricing, demand forecasting, and profit benchmarking. The integration is expected to enhance hoteliers ability to optimise performance across their entire distribution strategy.

Alex Zoghlin, CEO of Duetto, commented on the integration, "By pairing Duetto's RP-OS with RateGain's comprehensive channel manager, hotels can drive more direct bookings while engineering for profitability across their entire distribution strategy."

Bhanu Chopra, founder and managing director of RateGain, said, This integration marks a significant step forward in the future of hotel distribution. With Agentic ARI, we empower hotels to execute revenue strategies in real time across every channel, without friction. By combining our AI-powered channel manager with Duettos RP-OS, we deliver a fully automated, scalable solution that enables hoteliers to optimize revenue across 400+ channels and reach new travelers faster and more profitably.

The companies stated that the partnership reflects their shared commitment to innovation and their vision of equipping hotels with smarter, faster, and more dynamic solutions to meet the evolving needs of the global hospitality market.

RateGain Travel Technologies is a global provider of AI-powered SaaS solutions for the hospitality and travel industry. The company today is one of the worlds largest processors of electronic transactions, price points, and travel intent data, helping revenue management, distribution, and marketing teams across hotels, airlines, meta-search companies, package providers, car rentals, travel management companies, cruises, and ferries drive better outcomes for their business.

On the financial front, RateGain reported a 27.70% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 69.99 crore for the quarter ended March 2026, compared with Rs 54.81 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations surged 174.48% to Rs 715.55 crore from Rs 260.69 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News