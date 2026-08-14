Rathi Steel & Power standalone net profit rises 84.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.55% to Rs 193.41 crore

Net profit of Rathi Steel & Power rose 84.13% to Rs 3.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.55% to Rs 193.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 155.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.193.41155.293.893.945.694.483.481.893.481.89

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