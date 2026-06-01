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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rathi Steel & Power standalone net profit rises 96.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Rathi Steel & Power standalone net profit rises 96.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:44 AM IST

Sales rise 63.43% to Rs 244.44 crore

Net profit of Rathi Steel & Power rose 96.05% to Rs 7.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 63.43% to Rs 244.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 149.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.81% to Rs 12.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 42.31% to Rs 716.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 503.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales244.44149.57 63 716.05503.15 42 OPM %4.005.28 -3.974.38 - PBDT8.226.34 30 21.4718.81 14 PBT7.453.80 96 12.869.24 39 NP7.453.80 96 12.8613.95 -8

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:44 AM IST

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