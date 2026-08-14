Ratnabhumi Developers consolidated net profit declines 95.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 52.26% to Rs 13.61 crore

Net profit of Ratnabhumi Developers declined 95.50% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 52.26% to Rs 13.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.13.6128.5149.7419.890.372.800.192.590.092.00

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