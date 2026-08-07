Ratnamani Metals & Tubes consolidated net profit declines 37.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 15.63% to Rs 971.63 crore

Net profit of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes declined 37.67% to Rs 82.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 131.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 15.63% to Rs 971.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1151.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.971.631151.6216.6916.34173.62207.45137.41175.7882.16131.82

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