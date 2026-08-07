Friday, August 07, 2026 | 01:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchDelhi Dengue CasesBajaj Finance Share PriceQ1 ResultsInd vs SL XI Live StreamingDelhi Rain AlertCanada Deports IndiansNIFTY IT INDEX
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ratnamani Metals & Tubes consolidated net profit declines 37.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes consolidated net profit declines 37.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 1:06 PM IST

Sales decline 15.63% to Rs 971.63 crore

Net profit of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes declined 37.67% to Rs 82.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 131.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 15.63% to Rs 971.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1151.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales971.631151.62 -16 OPM %16.6916.34 -PBDT173.62207.45 -16 PBT137.41175.78 -22 NP82.16131.82 -38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Maris Spinners reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.63 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Maris Spinners reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.63 crore in the June 2026 quarter

GK Energy consolidated net profit rises 59.88% in the June 2026 quarter

GK Energy consolidated net profit rises 59.88% in the June 2026 quarter

APM Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.44 crore in the June 2026 quarter

APM Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.44 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Prime Focus reports consolidated net loss of Rs 41.33 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Prime Focus reports consolidated net loss of Rs 41.33 crore in the June 2026 quarter

EazyDiner IndusInd Bank Platinum Credit Card launched on RuPay network

EazyDiner IndusInd Bank Platinum Credit Card launched on RuPay network

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 1:06 PM IST