Ratnamani Metals & Tubes consolidated net profit declines 49.48% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 36.75% to Rs 1084.82 croreNet profit of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes declined 49.48% to Rs 104.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 207.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 36.75% to Rs 1084.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1715.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 11.29% to Rs 482.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 543.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.35% to Rs 4493.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5186.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1084.821715.15 -37 4493.965186.47 -13 OPM %14.1617.62 -16.8615.88 - PBDT180.91304.57 -41 848.34845.71 0 PBT146.22275.94 -47 716.74737.99 -3 NP104.65207.14 -49 482.55543.98 -11
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First Published: May 16 2026 | 9:05 AM IST