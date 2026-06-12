Friday, June 12, 2026 | 09:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ratnaveer Precision Engg gains as board OKs raising Rs 330-cr via rights issue

Ratnaveer Precision Engg gains as board OKs raising Rs 330-cr via rights issue

Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering advanced 1.27% to Rs 163 after the company's board approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 330 crore through a rights issue.

The company will issue fully paid equity shares having a face value of Rs 10.00 each to the eligible equity shareholders on a right basis, aggregating up to Rs 330.00 crore

The companys pre-issue equity capital comprised 7,14,26,681 equity shares of Rs 10 each.

The company said that key details of the rights issue including issue price, number of equity shares offered, and rights entitlement ratio, shall be disclosed in the final Letter of Offer.

 

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering is enagaged in exporting stainless-steel washers and precision fasteners. The company has built a diversified product portfolio spanning washers, fasteners, tubes & pipes, finishing sheets, and sheet metal components.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 59.01% to Rs 17.03 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 10.71 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 22.58% YoY to Rs 248.96 crore in Q4 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd Surges 3.16%, BSE Metal index Gains 1.84%

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd Surges 3.16%, BSE Metal index Gains 1.84%

Mobavenue AI Tech launches PiiX () - an AI-powered growth intelligence platform

Mobavenue AI Tech launches PiiX () - an AI-powered growth intelligence platform

US Court dismisses Natsoft's patent infringement claims against Hexaware

US Court dismisses Natsoft's patent infringement claims against Hexaware

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company consolidated net profit declines 84.81% in the March 2026 quarter

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company consolidated net profit declines 84.81% in the March 2026 quarter

Avanti Finance Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 45.48 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Avanti Finance Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 45.48 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayQ4FY26 Earnings ReviewSpaceX IPODividend Stocks TodayThailand Princess Bajrakitiyabha DeathGNG Electronics share priceTechnology NewsPersonal Finance