Ratnaveer Precision Engg gains as board to mull fundraising plan on 11 June'26

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering added 1.71% to Rs 166.40 after the company announced that its board is scheduled to meet on Thursday, 11 June 2026 to consider raising funds via equity shares through various modes.

The company will consider raising funds through issuance of equity shares or any other securities through appropriate mode including rights issue, preferential issue etc as may be permitted under applicable and as may be decided by the board.

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering is enagaged in exporting stainless-steel washers and precision fasteners. The company has built a diversified product portfolio spanning washers, fasteners, tubes & pipes, finishing sheets, and sheet metal components.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 59.01% to Rs 17.03 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 10.71 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 22.58% YoY to Rs 248.96 crore in Q4 FY26.

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