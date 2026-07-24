Ratnaveer Precision Engineering consolidated net profit rises 22.01% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 18.90% to Rs 314.64 croreNet profit of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering rose 22.01% to Rs 18.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.90% to Rs 314.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 264.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales314.64264.62 19 OPM %10.2310.21 -PBDT29.2523.90 22 PBT21.8817.95 22 NP18.2414.95 22
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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 6:17 PM IST