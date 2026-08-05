RattanIndia Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 97.00% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales decline 19.14% to Rs 1870.48 croreNet profit of RattanIndia Enterprises declined 97.00% to Rs 15.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 502.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 19.14% to Rs 1870.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2313.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1870.482313.18 -19 OPM %2.1426.32 -PBDT31.27595.28 -95 PBT28.10591.92 -95 NP15.10502.72 -97
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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 4:34 PM IST