RattanIndia Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 187.78 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of RattanIndia Enterprises reported to Rs 187.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 34.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 43.43% to Rs 1653.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1152.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.1653.501152.801.41-1.19217.97-25.51212.93-27.69187.78-34.25