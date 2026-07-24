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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RattanIndia Power reports consolidated net profit of Rs 45.85 crore in the June 2026 quarter

RattanIndia Power reports consolidated net profit of Rs 45.85 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

Sales decline 2.85% to Rs 798.55 crore

Net profit of RattanIndia Power reported to Rs 45.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 13.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 2.85% to Rs 798.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 821.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales798.55821.96 -3 OPM %15.6511.76 -PBDT106.9247.42 125 PBT45.85-13.11 LP NP45.85-13.11 LP

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

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