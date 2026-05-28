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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Raunaq International reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.13 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Raunaq International reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.13 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:24 AM IST

Sales decline 25.16% to Rs 8.24 crore

Net loss of Raunaq International reported to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 25.16% to Rs 8.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 92.62% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 68.22% to Rs 36.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales8.2411.01 -25 36.0521.43 68 OPM %-13.831.63 --0.582.19 - PBDT-1.140.26 PL 0.271.04 -74 PBT-1.150.25 PL 0.221.00 -78 NP-1.130.55 PL 0.091.22 -93

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:24 AM IST

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