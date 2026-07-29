Ravi Leela Granites standalone net profit declines 27.58% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 50.54% to Rs 19.63 croreNet profit of Ravi Leela Granites declined 27.58% to Rs 2.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 50.54% to Rs 19.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales19.6313.04 51 OPM %22.9236.58 -PBDT4.144.55 -9 PBT3.674.06 -10 NP2.393.30 -28
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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 9:05 AM IST