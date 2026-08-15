Ravikumar Distilleries standalone net profit rises 133.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 11.08% to Rs 3.69 crore

Net profit of Ravikumar Distilleries rose 133.33% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 11.08% to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3.694.15-25.20-17.350.220.130.070.030.070.03

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