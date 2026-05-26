Ravikumar Distilleries standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 37.12% to Rs 6.91 crore

Net profit of Ravikumar Distilleries rose 66.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 37.12% to Rs 6.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.69% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 45.38% to Rs 20.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 37.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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