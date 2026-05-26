Ravikumar Distilleries standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 37.12% to Rs 6.91 croreNet profit of Ravikumar Distilleries rose 66.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 37.12% to Rs 6.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.69% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 45.38% to Rs 20.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 37.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales6.9110.99 -37 20.2937.15 -45 OPM %11.00-13.01 --5.13-6.62 - PBDT1.310.11 1091 1.690.47 260 PBT1.180.03 3833 1.270.13 877 NP0.050.03 67 0.140.13 8
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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:05 AM IST