Ravinder Heights reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.94 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 92.86% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net Loss of Ravinder Heights reported to Rs 2.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 92.86% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 48.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13085.96% to Rs 75.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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