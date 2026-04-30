Ravindra Energy consolidated net profit declines 2.17% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 16.31% to Rs 133.06 crore

Net profit of Ravindra Energy declined 2.17% to Rs 12.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 16.31% to Rs 133.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 158.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 270.61% to Rs 80.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 116.92% to Rs 543.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 250.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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