Ravindra Energy consolidated net profit declines 2.17% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 16.31% to Rs 133.06 croreNet profit of Ravindra Energy declined 2.17% to Rs 12.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 16.31% to Rs 133.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 158.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 270.61% to Rs 80.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 116.92% to Rs 543.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 250.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales133.06158.99 -16 543.20250.42 117 OPM %25.2717.22 -24.1216.95 - PBDT26.7831.59 -15 114.0244.25 158 PBT17.8928.30 -37 86.0032.79 162 NP12.6212.90 -2 80.8321.81 271
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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 9:04 AM IST