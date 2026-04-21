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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ravindra Energy sizzles after EV truck deployment pact

Ravindra Energy sizzles after EV truck deployment pact

Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Ravindra Energy surged 8.45% to Rs 147 after the company announced a new partnership in electric mobility.

The company's associate, Energy in Motion (EIM), signed a memorandum of understanding with Drivn. The goal is to deploy around 1,000 heavy-duty electric trucks across India over the next two years.

The partnership combines vehicles, financing, and energy solutions. It aims to speed up EV adoption in commercial fleets.

Both companies will work on supply, financing, and deployment. They will also handle maintenance and battery-swapping support.

The partnership is designed to reduce upfront costs and operational complexity for fleet operators, a key barrier in shifting from diesel to electric trucks. The model includes selling vehicles without battery packs while offering energy solutions separately through long-term service agreements.

 

Drivn, which focuses on leasing electric commercial vehicles, brings financing and operational capabilities to the table, while EIM contributes its battery-swapping technology and vehicle platform. The tie-up also builds on Drivns broader capital commitments and ongoing collaborations within the EV ecosystem.

Ravindra Energy is in the business of selling solar pumps, setting up solar generation power plant (ground mount & rooftop) & generation and sale of power.

On a consolidated basis, Ravindra Energy's net profit surged 571.56% to Rs 14.64 crore while net sales spurted 139.31% to Rs 127.17 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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