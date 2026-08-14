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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Raw Edge Industrial Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.25 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.25 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:45 AM IST

Sales rise 34.70% to Rs 10.83 crore

Net profit of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.70% to Rs 10.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales10.838.04 35 OPM %6.097.71 -PBDT0.390.27 44 PBT-0.07-0.31 77 NP0.25-0.27 LP

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:45 AM IST