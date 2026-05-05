Raymond consolidated net profit declines 99.15% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 8.15% to Rs 602.91 croreNet profit of Raymond declined 99.15% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 132.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.15% to Rs 602.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 557.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 30.01% to Rs 5341.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7631.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.63% to Rs 2212.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1946.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales602.91557.46 8 2212.101946.84 14 OPM %12.337.98 -10.466.75 - PBDT60.9270.93 -14 247.46224.44 10 PBT24.2134.20 -29 95.6578.34 22 NP1.13132.76 -99 5341.277631.36 -30
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Sutlej Textiles and Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.18 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 05 2026 | 2:50 PM IST