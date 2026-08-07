Raymond consolidated net profit declines 99.61% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.51% to Rs 605.61 crore

Net profit of Raymond declined 99.61% to Rs 20.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5325.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.51% to Rs 605.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 524.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.605.61524.2912.7210.3579.2366.7241.3328.2120.995325.19

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