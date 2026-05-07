Raymond Lifestyle reports consolidated net loss of Rs 52.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.89% to Rs 1776.45 crore

Net Loss of Raymond Lifestyle reported to Rs 52.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 44.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.89% to Rs 1776.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1494.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.90% to Rs 46.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.52% to Rs 6888.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6176.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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