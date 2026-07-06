Raymond rallies as Bhanu Srivastava takes charge of defence business

Raymond surged 3.58% to Rs 628.90 after the company announced the appointment of Bhanu Prakash Srivastava as chief executive officer (CEO) of its defence business to lead its next phase of strategic growth.

Bhanu Prakash Srivastava holds a Bachelor of Technology degree in Mechanical Engineering from IIT-BHU and a Master of Business Administration.

With nearly four decades of distinguished leadership at Bharat Electronics (BEL), he brings deep expertise in defence technologies, large-scale programme execution and institution building. In his new role, Srivastava will lead Raymond's defence business, defining its strategic vision, operational roadmap and growth agenda as the company builds a future-ready, technology-led defence platform.

As chairman & managing director of BEL, Srivastava tripled market capitalisation from around Rs 51,000 crore to Rs 1.5 lakh crore, secured more than Rs 55,000 crore in new orders, and launched over 100 products while strengthening R&D.

Commenting on the appointment, Gautam Hari Singhania, chairman & managing director, Raymond, said: "India's defence sector is entering a defining phase of growth, innovation and self-reliance, creating significant opportunities for companies with strong engineering capabilities and long-term commitment. Bhanu Prakash's exceptional leadership, deep understanding of complex defence programmes and proven track record of building high-performance organizations make him the ideal leader to spearhead Raymond's defence journey. We are delighted to welcome him to the Raymond family and are confident that his experience will help establish Raymond as a trusted private-sector partner in India's defence ecosystem."

Bhanu Prakash Srivastava said, "I am honoured to join Raymond at a defining moment in its growth journey. The Company has built a remarkable legacy of manufacturing excellence, quality and innovation, creating a strong foundation for entering the defence sector. The opportunities emerging from India's focus on indigenous defence capabilities are unprecedented, and I am excited to work with the leadership team to build differentiated technology-led solutions, develop strategic partnerships and create a globally competitive defence business."

Raymond Group, a pioneer in fabric manufacturing since 1925, later expanded into sectors such as engineering and real estate. After demerging its lifestyle business and real estate verticals into independent listed entities, the company has two core verticals within the engineering businessprecision technology & auto components and aerospace & defense.

The company's consolidated net profit tumbled 99.1% to Rs 1.13 crore despite 8.2% jump in net sales to Rs 602.91 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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