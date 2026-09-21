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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Raymond Realty appoints Salil Bawa as Group Head - Investor Relations

Raymond Realty appoints Salil Bawa as Group Head - Investor Relations

Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 6:50 PM IST

Raymond today announced the appointment of Salil Bawa as Group Head, Investor Relations for Raymond Group to lead investor engagement and capital-markets strategy across its listed entities. He will be on the roll of Raymond Realty.

A Chartered Financial Analyst with over 25 years of experience, Bawa joins Raymond from the LNJ Bhilwara Group, where he led group corporate development and investor relations. Serving as the principal interface between management, global institutional investors and the analyst community through demergers, IPOs, QIPs and strategic capital raises, he has built and led investor relations functions across several of India's leading listed groups such as Welspun Group.

 

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First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 6:50 PM IST