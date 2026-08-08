Raymond Realty consolidated net profit declines 18.61% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 38.42% to Rs 526.67 crore

Net profit of Raymond Realty declined 18.61% to Rs 13.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 38.42% to Rs 526.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 380.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.526.67380.5011.617.8423.0426.6115.1721.4513.4316.50

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