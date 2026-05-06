Raymond Realty consolidated net profit rises 6613.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 888.24% to Rs 1156.74 crore

Net profit of Raymond Realty rose 6613.33% to Rs 161.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 888.24% to Rs 1156.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 117.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1614.07% to Rs 304.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 429.17% to Rs 2990.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 565.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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