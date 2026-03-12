Thursday, March 12, 2026 | 01:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Raymond Realty launches Rs 2,000-cr Ten X District 9 residential project in Thane

Raymond Realty launches Rs 2,000-cr Ten X District 9 residential project in Thane

Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Raymond Realty, the real estate arm of Raymond, said that it has launched Ten X District 9, a 9-acre residential development in Thane with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 2,000 crore.

Positioned as Thanes Next-Gen Oasis, the project will feature 2-bedroom residences ranging from 600 to 820 sq. ft., designed to optimise space utilisation and natural light.

The development will dedicate over 5 acres to landscaped open spaces and will also include a retail boulevard. The project aims to integrate premium residences with green ecosystems in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Harmohan Sahni, CEO of Raymond Realty, said, Ten X District 9 reflects our vision of building integrated ecosystems that anticipate the needs of tomorrows homeowners. Thane is no longer just a suburb; it is emerging as a key residential destination driven by infrastructure development. By blending over 75 lifestyle amenities with Park Street, along with strong connectivity and evolving lifestyle demand, we aim to deliver a walk-to-everything living experience that strengthens our leadership in the aspirational housing segment.

 

He added that strategic connectivity remains a cornerstone of the Ten X philosophy. The project is located about 0.5 km from the Eastern Express Highway and around 3 km from Thane railway station, offering access to Mumbais commercial hubs. It is also expected to benefit from upcoming infrastructure such as Metro Lines 4, 4A and 5, the proposed ThaneBorivali twin-tube tunnel, and the Samruddhi Mahamarg.

Also Read

RCB IPL 2026 schedule

IPL 2026: RCB full schedule, match timings (IST), squad, venue details

Stock Market LIVE Updates, March 12, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 570 pts, Nifty below 23,700; SMIDs decline, oil & gas stocks rise

transmission lines, transmission, power transmission, electricity, electricity transmission

BSE Power index soars 3%; BHEL, Adani, JSW Energy gain up to 8%; here's why

Audi, Audi logo

Audi India to hike prices by up to 2% from April 1 to offset rise in costs

Curfew, Nagpur Curfew

Meghalaya violence: Total curfew in East Garo Hills relaxed for 5 hours

Raymond Realty is in the business of real estate development.

The companys net profit zoomed 2,118.9% to Rs 66.79 crore on 721% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 757.55 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Shares of Raymond Realty rose 0.70% to Rs 394.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Uniparts India drops after CFO Rohit Maheshwari resigns; names Sandeep Taneja as successor

Uniparts India drops after CFO Rohit Maheshwari resigns; names Sandeep Taneja as successor

Precision Wires tumbles as Middle East conflict disrupts shipments

Precision Wires tumbles as Middle East conflict disrupts shipments

KNR Constructions bags Rs 50-cr flyover project from GHMC

KNR Constructions bags Rs 50-cr flyover project from GHMC

Gopal Snacks rises after assuring uninterrupted operations amid gas shortage

Gopal Snacks rises after assuring uninterrupted operations amid gas shortage

DCM Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

DCM Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to BuyStocks to Watch TodayStock Market CrashGold and Silver Rate TodayBorosil Share priceLPG Shortage NewsJal Jeevan MissionXiaomi 17 Ultra LaunchedPersonal Finance