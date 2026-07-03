Raymond Realty rallies on strong Q1 operational update

Raymond Realty surged 7.59% to Rs 679.95 after the company's pre-sales surged 129% to Rs 700 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 306 crore posted in Q1 FY26.

The company attributed the strong performance to robust underlying demand for its premium residential projects despite the absence of any new residential project launches during the quarter. It added that the sales momentum across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) reflects strong consumer confidence and the company's brand strength in the premium housing segment.

Collections jumped 47% YoY to Rs 550 crore in Q1 FY27. The liquidity as on June 30th, 2026 was Rs 270 crore, resulting in a net debt position of Rs 827 crore.

The company said that it is on track to meet its EBITDA margin guidance of 17% - 19% for the FY27.

Raymond Realty is a real estate developer, headquartered in Mumbai and part of the iconic Raymond Group. It has iconic aspirational, premium, and super premium residential brands (TenX, The Address by GS and Invictus by GS).

The companys consolidated net profit zoomed sixty seven times to Rs 161.12 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 2.40 crore posted in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations surged 888.24% YoY to Rs 1,156.74 crore in Q4 FY26.

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