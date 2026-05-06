Raymond Realty soars on exponential Q4 profit growth

Raymond Realty surged 14.57% to Rs 543.65 after the company reported a sharp rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 161.12 crore in Q4 FY26, up over 67 times from Rs 2.40 crore a year earlier.

Revenue from operations surged 888.24% YoY to Rs 1,156.74 crore in Q4 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) recorded an exponential rise, surging over 121 times to Rs 205.87 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 1.69 crore in Q4 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 253 crore , up 49% YoY compared with Rs 170 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin reduced to 21.5% in Q4 FY26 as against 22.1% in Q4 FY25.

Pre-sales surged 139% to Rs 1,519 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 636 crore in Q4 FY25.

The booking value stood at Rs 1,519 crore during the quarter, propelled by a strategic blitz of four major launches ,The Address by GS (Wadala and Sion), Ten X, and the Park Street high-street retail project (Thane).

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit surged more than seventeen times to Rs 304.59 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 17.77 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations soiared 429.17% to Rs 2,990.79 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 565.18 crore in FY25.

Harmohan Sahni, managing director & CEO, Raymond Realty, said; "FY26 marks a defining chapter for us, transitioning from a period of robust planning to one of scaled execution. Our performance, particularly the Rs 1,519 crore in pre-sales this final quarter, validates our strategic adaptability and our ability to unlock value across diverse micro-markets through the JDA model. This momentum is a testament to the Go Beyond philosophya commitment to beauty, discipline, and excellence that continues to resonate deeply with our homebuyers. As we look ahead, we remain focused on driving sustainable growth and delivering consistent, long-term value to our shareholders.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of the face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The dividend, if approved by the shareholders will be paid on or after Tuesday, July 14, 2026. The record date, if declared at the ensuing 7th Annual General Meeting would be Friday, July 03, 2026.

Raymond Realty is in the business of real estate development. It has a strong presence across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). It has delivered landmark residential and commercial projects characterized by superior design, timely execution, and customer-centric innovation. With iconic aspirational, premium, and super premium residential brands (TenX, The Address by GS and Invictus by GS).

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