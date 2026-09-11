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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Raymond's aerospace arm wins order from leading Indian aerospace and defence major

Raymond's aerospace arm wins order from leading Indian aerospace and defence major

Last Updated : Sep 11 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

With annual business potential of Rs 33 cr

Raymond announced that during the quarter the Company's Aerospace subsidiary secured significant new aerospace business from a leading Indian aerospace and defence major.

The award covers more than 300+ part numbers precision-machined, casting and structural across multiple aircraft applications, with annual volumes exceeding 37,000+ components.

At expected production rates, this represents annual business potential of approximately Rs 33 crore. Production commences progressively across 2026 and 2027.

Scope spans precision machining, aerospace castings, structural components and complex assemblies, extending the Company's participation across a wider portion of the aerospace value chain.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 7:50 PM IST