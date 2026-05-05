Raymond slips after Q4 PAT plunges 91% YoY to Rs 12 cr

Raymond fell 4.46% to Rs 444.60 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 91.32% to Rs 11.93 crore despite an 8.15% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 602.91 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The company reported profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 24.21 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to Rs 34.20 crore in the same period last year. The firm also reported an exceptional loss of Rs 20.03 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA stood at Rs 85 crore, down 14% from Rs 99 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin fell to 13.9% in Q4 FY26 from 16.4% in Q4 FY25.

The company said margin compression was driven by lower other income and operating leverage impact, while core operations remained stable.

In Q4 FY26, revenue from the Aerospace & Defense segment rose 11.5% to Rs 119 crore, compared with Rs 107 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA grew 11.4% to Rs 30 crore from Rs 27 crore, with margins sustained at 25.5% despite higher scaling costs and continued R&D investments for new product development.

Revenue from the Precision Technology & Auto Components segment rose 4.91% YoY to Rs 442 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 421 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA increased 26% to Rs 67 crore, supported by higher sales and operating leverage.

The company continues to remain net-debt-free with a net cash surplus of Rs 68 crore.

Gautam Hari Singhania, chairman & managing director, Raymond, said, FY26 was defined by healthy growth across our core aerospace, defense, and precision technology segments, maintaining resilience even through the final quarter. Our strategy remains clear: we are investing in high-moat sectors where our technical expertise provides a competitive edge. As our subsidiaries continue to deliver strong operational results, our priority is now to scale at pace with global demand. We remain steadfast in our pursuit of high-margin opportunities that drive long-term shareholder wealth.

Raymond Group, a pioneer in fabric manufacturing since 1925, later expanded into sectors such as engineering and real estate. After demerging its lifestyle business and real estate verticals into independent listed entities, the company has two core verticals within the engineering businessprecision technology & auto components and aerospace & defense. It serves a global customer base of both B2B and B2C clients across more than 60 countries in Asia-Pacific.

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