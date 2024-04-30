Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

RBI announces 8% interest rate on Floating Rate Bond 2034

Image

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 3:36 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on April 29 announced an 8 percent interest on Government of India Floating Rate Bond 2034 (GOI FRB 2034) for the half year April 30, 2024 to October 29, 2024. It may be recalled that FRB 2034 carries a coupon, which has a base rate equivalent to the average of the Weighted Average Yield (WAY) of last three auctions (from the rate fixing day i.e., April 30, 2024) of 182 Day T-Bills, plus a fixed spread (0.98 per cent), the RBI said in a release.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVECompany Q4 Results TodayPSEB Class 12 ResultsSamsung Galaxy F55 5GIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon