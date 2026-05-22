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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI approves Rs 2.87 lakh crore surplus transfer to Centre

RBI approves Rs 2.87 lakh crore surplus transfer to Centre

Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
Reserve Bank of Indias Central Board on Friday approved a surplus transfer of Rs 2.87 lakh crore to the Central Government for FY26, up 6.6% from Rs 2.69 lakh crore transferred in FY25.

The decision was taken at the 623rd meeting of the Central Board of Directors of the RBI held in Mumbai under the chairmanship of Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

The board reviewed global and domestic economic conditions, including risks to the outlook, and approved the RBIs annual accounts for FY26.

RBIs gross income rose 26.42% YoY, while expenditure before risk provisions increased 27.60%. Net income before risk provisions and transfer to statutory funds stood at Rs 3.96 lakh crore in FY26 compared with Rs 3.13 lakh crore in FY25.

 

The central banks balance sheet expanded 20.61% YoY to Rs 91.97 lakh crore as of 31 March 2026.

Under the revised Economic Capital Framework, the Contingent Risk Buffer (CRB) can be maintained between 4.5% and 7.5% of the RBIs balance sheet. The Central Board approved a transfer of Rs 1.09 lakh crore to the CRB for FY26, up 143.8% from Rs 44,861.70 crore in FY25, while maintaining the CRB at 6.5% of the balance sheet size.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Governors Swaminathan J., Dr. Poonam Gupta, Shirish Chandra Murmu and Rohit Jain, along with other directors of the Central Board including Anand Mahindra, Venu Srinivasan and Pankaj Patel.

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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