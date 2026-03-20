RBI Central Board of Directors assesses evolving geopolitical developments and their impact on financial markets

The 622nd meeting of the Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India was held today in Patna under the Chairmanship of Sanjay Malhotra, Governor. The Board assessed the emerging global and domestic economic scenario, including the evolving geopolitical developments and their impact on financial markets, along with associated challenges. The Board approved the Banks budget for the accounting year 2026-27 and also the Banks Medium Term Strategy Framework (Utkarsh 3.0) for the period 2026-29.

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