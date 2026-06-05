RBI cuts India's GDP growth projection for FY27 downward to 6.6%
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revised Indias real gross domestic product growth projection for FY27 downward to 6.6% from 6.9% earlier, due to risks stemming from the West Asia conflict, elevated crude oil prices and weather-related uncertainties. This is the second downward revision to the growth forecast this year.
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First Published: Jun 05 2026 | 11:52 AM IST