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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI Deputy Governor highlights importance of building deep and resilient financial markets

RBI Deputy Governor highlights importance of building deep and resilient financial markets

Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 6:50 PM IST
As India moves towards 2047, we must build markets that are equal to the scale of its ambitions, stated Rohit Jain, Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). He noted that markets must channel savings into productive investment, enable risks to be priced and distributed efficiently, and serve businesses and investors with transparency and fairness. Above all, they must command confidencenot only when conditions are favourable, but also when markets are tested. Regulation can endeavour to create the conditions for such markets, but participants must provide the capability, liquidity and conduct that sustain them. He opined that deep markets require participants with different balance sheets, investment horizons, risk appetites and views. Where participants have similar mandates and respond to developments in the same manner, markets can become one-sided precisely when liquidity is most needed. He highlighted importance of building deep and resilient financial markets and noted institutions must have the expertise, systems and risk-management capacity to transact actively, provide liquidity where appropriate and manage the exposures they assume.

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 6:50 PM IST

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