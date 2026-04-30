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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI exempts small non-deposit taking NBFCs from registration

RBI exempts small non-deposit taking NBFCs from registration

Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 3:16 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has noted in a circular that it has exempted non-deposit taking Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs) with an asset size of less than Rs 1,000 crore and not availing public funds, from registration and reserve fund requirements from July 1, 2026. RBI also issued revised directions to Regulated Entities (REs) on Relief Measures in areas affected by Natural Calamities. It noted that banks have been allowed to extend relief measures to borrowers in natural calamity affected areas without waiting for individual requests.

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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