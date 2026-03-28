RBI explores e-cheques, tighter oversight for digital platforms in Payments Vision 2028

The Reserve Bank of India has unveiled its Payments Vision 2028, outlining an expansive roadmap that signals both innovation and tighter regulatory guardrails for Indias fast-evolving digital payments ecosystem.

At the centre of the blueprint is a proposal to introduce electronic cheques, or e-cheques, a hybrid instrument designed to combine the familiarity of paper-based payments with the speed and efficiency of digital systems. The RBI said it will explore this format to cater to emerging business use cases while preserving trust in traditional instruments.

The central bank is also preparing to widen its regulatory net, particularly as digital commerce platforms increasingly become intermediaries in financial transactions. It has flagged that e-commerce marketplaces and centralised platforms now play a significant role in payments flow, and may soon come under direct regulatory oversight if required to ensure systemic stability.

In a move aimed at enhancing user control, the RBI has proposed enabling customers to switch digital payment modes on or off, mirroring features currently available for debit and credit cards. This could offer users greater flexibility and security in managing their payment preferences.

To tackle the rising risk of fraud, the vision document introduces the idea of a shared responsibility framework, where both the issuing and beneficiary banks would share liability in unauthorised digital transactions. This marks a shift towards a more balanced accountability structure within the payments ecosystem.

The RBI also plans to strengthen infrastructure and traceability. Among the proposals are a Domestic Legal Entity Identifier framework to improve transaction tracking, and a Cyber Key Risk Indicators system for non-bank payment operators to tighten risk monitoring.

Further, the central bank is exploring enhancements across multiple platforms, including interoperability in the Trade Receivables e-Discounting System, white-label solutions for the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System, and a new Payments Switching Service to make it easier for users to migrate across payment providers.

On the global front, the RBI intends to review cross-border payment mechanisms to improve efficiency and streamline authorisation processes, while also committing to publish periodic insights on domestic and international payment trends.

The vision document also signals a broader revamp of the card payments ecosystem through deeper tokenisation, improved pricing transparency, and greater choice for both consumers and merchants.

With Payments Vision 2028, the RBI appears to be walking a fine line, pushing the boundaries of innovation while tightening oversight, a balancing act that could define the next chapter of Indias digital payments story.

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