Friday, June 26, 2026 | 11:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI Governor commends exporters resilience amid an uncertain global trade environment and evolving geopolitical challenges

RBI Governor commends exporters resilience amid an uncertain global trade environment and evolving geopolitical challenges

Last Updated : Jun 26 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Thursday met representatives of export organisations and discussed matters related to Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). In his address, the Governor highlighted significant contribution of exporters to Indias economic transformation and commended their resilience amid an uncertain global trade environment and evolving geopolitical challenges. He underscored the importance of such engagements in understanding stakeholder concerns and facilitating informed policy formulation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Aether Industries commences commercial operations at Panoli manufacturing Site 5

Aether Industries commences commercial operations at Panoli manufacturing Site 5

Dr Reddy's Labs receives seven USFDA observations for Hyderabad facility

Dr Reddy's Labs receives seven USFDA observations for Hyderabad facility

ONGC appoints Anupam Agarwal as CFO

ONGC appoints Anupam Agarwal as CFO

Generic Engineering Construction & Projects consolidated net profit declines 69.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Generic Engineering Construction & Projects consolidated net profit declines 69.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Hindustan Adhesives consolidated net profit declines 71.82% in the March 2026 quarter

Hindustan Adhesives consolidated net profit declines 71.82% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayBank Holiday todayDividend Stocks TodayDadar Redevelopment DealVenezuela EarthquakeGTA 6 pre OrderS Korea Share Market FallChina's New Ethnic LawTechnology NewsPersonal Finance