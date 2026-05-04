Monday, May 04, 2026 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI Governor highlights India's economic resilience amid global turbulence

RBI Governor highlights India's economic resilience amid global turbulence

Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Sanjay Malhotra, Governor, Reserve Bank of India has highlighted India's economic resilience amid global turbulence. In his keynote address at the 25th FIMMDA-PDAI Annual Conference, he noted that against a challenging global backdrop, the Indian economy has shown remarkable resilience. Since the pandemic, India has consistently been among the fastest-growing major economies in the world. This performance reflects a combination of strong macroeconomic fundamentals, structural reforms, and prudent macroeconomic management.
Growth impulses in the economy have remained robust. Domestic demand continues to be supported by strong consumption and public investment. The government's emphasis on capital expenditure has helped crowd-in private investment and improve productive capacity.

 

Resultantly, we have recorded an average growth of 8.2 per cent during 2021-25. In 2025-26, the economy is estimated to have grown by 7.6 per cent. Growth in 2026-27 is projected at 6.9 per cent. Inflation, although vulnerable to periodic supply shocks, has broadly remained within the tolerance band of the monetary policy framework. The flexible inflation targeting (FIT) regime has provided a credible anchor for managing inflation expectations, and reducing average inflation and volatility post its adoption.

He opined that India is firmly on a path of fiscal consolidation. On the revenue side, adoption of GST and other sweeping tax reforms have helped improve tax buoyancy. On the expenditure side, targeted government spending has improved the quality of expenditure, while reducing revenue expenditure as a percentage of GDP. India's banking and NBFC sectors have undergone a remarkable transformation in recent years. Their balance sheets have been strengthened significantly, with improvements in capital adequacy, asset quality and profitability.

According to the governor, corporate balance sheets have also improved, supported by stronger earnings. The fund mobilisation by Indian corporates through public markets, especially corporate bond markets, has remained strong over the last two financial years, pointing to a steady broadening of financing channels beyond traditional bank credit.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Rohit Jain appointed as Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India

Rohit Jain appointed as Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India

Euro speculative net longs off seven-week high

Euro speculative net longs off seven-week high

Bajaj Auto Ltd spurts 1.31%

Bajaj Auto Ltd spurts 1.31%

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd rises for third straight session

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd rises for third straight session

Ather Energy records loss of Rs 79.6 crore in Q4; sells 83,418 units of electric two-wheelers

Ather Energy records loss of Rs 79.6 crore in Q4; sells 83,418 units of electric two-wheelers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 04 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Bengal Election Winner ListAssembly Election Results 2026 LIVEStocks to Buy TodayKerala Assembly Election Results 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayWest Bengal Election TMC vs BJPQ4 Results TodayGold Demand in IndiaPersonal Finance