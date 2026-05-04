RBI Governor highlights India's economic resilience amid global turbulence

Sanjay Malhotra, Governor, Reserve Bank of India has highlighted India's economic resilience amid global turbulence. In his keynote address at the 25th FIMMDA-PDAI Annual Conference, he noted that against a challenging global backdrop, the Indian economy has shown remarkable resilience. Since the pandemic, India has consistently been among the fastest-growing major economies in the world. This performance reflects a combination of strong macroeconomic fundamentals, structural reforms, and prudent macroeconomic management.

Growth impulses in the economy have remained robust. Domestic demand continues to be supported by strong consumption and public investment. The government's emphasis on capital expenditure has helped crowd-in private investment and improve productive capacity.

Resultantly, we have recorded an average growth of 8.2 per cent during 2021-25. In 2025-26, the economy is estimated to have grown by 7.6 per cent. Growth in 2026-27 is projected at 6.9 per cent. Inflation, although vulnerable to periodic supply shocks, has broadly remained within the tolerance band of the monetary policy framework. The flexible inflation targeting (FIT) regime has provided a credible anchor for managing inflation expectations, and reducing average inflation and volatility post its adoption.

He opined that India is firmly on a path of fiscal consolidation. On the revenue side, adoption of GST and other sweeping tax reforms have helped improve tax buoyancy. On the expenditure side, targeted government spending has improved the quality of expenditure, while reducing revenue expenditure as a percentage of GDP. India's banking and NBFC sectors have undergone a remarkable transformation in recent years. Their balance sheets have been strengthened significantly, with improvements in capital adequacy, asset quality and profitability.

According to the governor, corporate balance sheets have also improved, supported by stronger earnings. The fund mobilisation by Indian corporates through public markets, especially corporate bond markets, has remained strong over the last two financial years, pointing to a steady broadening of financing channels beyond traditional bank credit.

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