RBI grants approval to LIC for raising stake in HDFC Bank to 9.99%

HDFC Bank said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted approval to Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to acquire an aggregate holding of up to 9.99% of the paid-up share capital or voting rights in the bank.

As per the latest available beneficial position i.e. as on 14 August 2026, LIC held 4.11% of the total share capital of the bank.

The approval has been granted with reference to the application made by LIC to RBI.

The aforesaid approval granted by RBI is subject to the conditions mentioned therein including compliance with the relevant provisions of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, Reserve Bank of India (Commercial Banks - Acquisition and Holding of Shares or Voting Rights) Directions, 2025, provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, regulations issued by Securities and Exchange Board of India, and any other statutes, regulations and guidelines, as applicable.

HDFC Bank is India's largest private sector lender. As of 30 June 2026, the bank's distribution network comprised 9,694 branches and 20,958 ATMs across 4,175 cities and towns.

The bank had reported a 4.98% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 19,059.72 crore in Q1 FY27 as against Rs 18,155.21 crore posted in Q1 FY26. Total income declined 7.08% year on year (YoY) to Rs 92,184.38 crore during the period under review.

The scrip added 0.74% to currently trade at Rs 725 on the BSE.

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