RBI issues circular on guidelines to facilitate faster cross-border inward payments

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has today issued the circular on Guidelines to facilitate faster cross-border inward payments. The RBI had issued a draft circular on the subject on October 29, 2025, seeking feedback from stakeholders. Feedback received on the draft circular has been examined and consequent modifications have been suitably incorporated in the final circular. This is intended to address certain frictions identified in inward cross-border payments to facilitate the timely intimation of payment information and crediting of funds to the beneficiarys account.