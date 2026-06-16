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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI issues comprehensive instructions for regulated entities on advertising, marketing and sale of financial products

RBI issues comprehensive instructions for regulated entities on advertising, marketing and sale of financial products

Last Updated : Jun 16 2026 | 12:31 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday issued comprehensive instructions for regulated entities on advertising, marketing and sale of financial products in order to curb mis-selling. The final norms that are effective January 1, 2027 ban deceptive marketing tactics and tighten norms around customer consent, disclosures and sales practices. The norms ban the use of "dark patterns" in digital interfaces, defining them as design or user-experience techniques that mislead or trick customers into taking actions they did not intend. RBI noted that Banks and NBFCs have to ensure that their policies and practices do not create incentives for mis-selling or lead to bundling of products/services. They have to obtain explicit customer consent, which indicates agreement to a specific action by or arrangement with them.

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First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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