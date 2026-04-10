Friday, April 10, 2026 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI issues Discussion Paper on Exploring safeguards in digital payments to curb frauds

RBI issues Discussion Paper on Exploring safeguards in digital payments to curb frauds

Last Updated : Apr 10 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
Over the past decade, digital payments in India have expanded at an unprecedented pace, reflecting a structural shift in the way individuals and businesses conduct financial transactions. However, this has been accompanied with growing sophistication of fraudulent activities targeting customers. In alignment with the objective of promoting digital payments in a safe and secure manner, and as announced in the Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies dated February 6, 2026, RBI has issued a Discussion Paper on Exploring safeguards in digital payments to curb frauds.
 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex jumps 695 pts; realty shares advance

Sensex jumps 695 pts; realty shares advance

VA Tech Wabag gains after entering shareholders' agreement for Ghaziabad Bioenergy SPV

VA Tech Wabag gains after entering shareholders' agreement for Ghaziabad Bioenergy SPV

Wipro's board to consider share buyback on 16 April

Wipro's board to consider share buyback on 16 April

NHPC's board to mull monetization plan from power stations on 14 April'26

NHPC's board to mull monetization plan from power stations on 14 April'26

Volumes spurt at Afcons Infrastructure Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Afcons Infrastructure Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTCS Share priceTCS Q4 ResultAuto Sector Q4 Results PreviewGold and Silver Rate todayUpcoming Dividends Next WeekRBI MPC Rates2nd PUC Result TimeLPG Crisis