RBI issues Discussion Paper on Exploring safeguards in digital payments to curb frauds

Over the past decade, digital payments in India have expanded at an unprecedented pace, reflecting a structural shift in the way individuals and businesses conduct financial transactions. However, this has been accompanied with growing sophistication of fraudulent activities targeting customers. In alignment with the objective of promoting digital payments in a safe and secure manner, and as announced in the Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies dated February 6, 2026, RBI has issued a Discussion Paper on Exploring safeguards in digital payments to curb frauds.