RBI keeps policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25%
The Reserve Bank of Indias (RBI;s) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to keep policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25% while announcing its first policy decision of FY27 on Wednesday, April 8. The six-member panel, chaired by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, met over the past few days to review key issues. This review comes amid rising geopolitical tensions in the West Asia and a weakening rupee. In its last meeting in February 2026, the MPC had kept the repo rate steady at 5.25% after a cumulative 125-basis-point cut in 2025, adopting a cautious wait-and-watch approach focused on stability.
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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 10:16 AM IST