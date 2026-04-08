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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI keeps policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25%

RBI keeps policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25%

Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

The Reserve Bank of Indias (RBI;s) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to keep policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25% while announcing its first policy decision of FY27 on Wednesday, April 8. The six-member panel, chaired by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, met over the past few days to review key issues. This review comes amid rising geopolitical tensions in the West Asia and a weakening rupee. In its last meeting in February 2026, the MPC had kept the repo rate steady at 5.25% after a cumulative 125-basis-point cut in 2025, adopting a cautious wait-and-watch approach focused on stability.

 

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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

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